GEORGE WEST – The George West City Council scheduled public hearings to present its proposed tax rate and 2019-2020 city budget, and also approved the purchase of three new police vehicles during a meeting on Thursday, Aug. 15.
Interim City Manager Shirley Holm said she calculated the effective tax rate and a rollback tax rate and proposed the council adopt the rollback rate.
“The appraised value (of property within the city of George West) went up slightly with no new businesses added, and revenue would increase by $51,000,” she said.
That would result in a minimal increase for George West taxpayers of about $26 per year, Holm added.
“I recommend we go with that rate and spend 100 percent of the increase on street repairs,” she said.
The council voted 4-0 in favor of her recommendation, with Councilman Jearl Rannfield not present at the meeting.
Public hearings for the proposed tax rate have been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5 and 6:30 p.m. Sept. 12.
A public hearing for the proposed city budget is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sept. 5.
The council also bolstered the police department’s vehicle fleet.
A Dodge Charger was purchased for $45,524.73.
“We’re asking for this vehicle to begin to replace our aging fleet,” Police Chief David Perkins said. “This will replace the assistant chief’s vehicle, and his current vehicle will go to the school resource officer.
“The Charger was the cheapest of the vehicles I looked at by about $9,000.”
Another Charger was purchased for $39,763.96.
“The difference is that this vehicle has a V6 engine (as opposed to the more powerful V8 in the more expensive Charger) and it will be used by the sergent in investigations rather than for patrol,” Perkins said.
The council also authorized the purchase of a Chevrolet Tahoe for $53,937.36, which will be issued to a sergeant for use as a patrol vehicle.
Perkins noted that V6 Charger and the Tahoe will replace two of the oldest vehicles in the fleet, and the Tahoe will be used exclusively for patrol.
“These three vehicles were requested in the next budget, but we do have a surplus (in the current budget), so I’m asking that we go ahead and purchase them in this fiscal year,” Holm said.
Some of the police vehicles will be marked with George West Police Department decals and others will not.
Perkins explained that the unmarked vehicles are used in investigations, and in operations that involve arrests of people from out of town who are involved in crimes within the city.
Assistant Chief Jimmy Loya said there were instances where having an unmarked vehicle can help officers.
“I have worked a lot of narcotic interdictions, and having a car that blends in with traffic can be beneficial,” he said. “Our job is to reduce crime, and using an unmarked car helps preserve the element of surprise when we are dealing with criminal activity.”
Loya is a member of a law enforcement task force that operates with officers from other agencies to help respond to drug trafficking and other criminal activity in the area.
“George West PD has been asked to be a part of that, and (having unmarked vehicles) helps to catch people from out of state,” Loya said.
In other action, the council:
• Approved a pay increase to $26 an hour for interim Public Works Director Pete Pena. He worked for the city as an equipment operator in 2016 before leaving to pursue an opportunity in the oil and gas industry. He was hired again by the city to work under then Public Works Director J.R. Higgins, who resigned in June.
“He has a working knowledge in every area that a public works director needs,” Holm said. “He has been working as our interim public works director since Mr. Higgins left and we haven’t lost any momentum. He has gone through Railroad Commission audits, worked with the (Texas Commission on Environmental Quality) and has all the public works positions filled.
“He’s a great person to work with, is homegrown and loves George West. I am asking for an increase in pay from $20.86 per hour for him. I can’t say enough good things about Pete. He’s done a great job.”
• Purchased a Scag Cheetah mower for $9,360.
“I personally don’t think it can get any better price wise,” Pena said. “I was impressed with it. That equipment won’t break down.”
“They’re the Cadillac of mowers and can even mow brush,” said Mayor Andrew Garza. “They’re pretty amazing.”
• Purchased a 60-horsepower pump for the water well for $12,918.75 from Davenport Electric Mowers.
• Heard a report from Holm, who noted that the city had a $318,667 budget surplus as of Aug. 15. After the purchases approved by the council, she said the city would still have a surplus of $196,895.
• Noted that a total of about $100,000 has been allocated for street repairs.
