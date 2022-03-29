At a recent meeting, the George West ISD School Board recognized the George West FFA Senior Conducting Team for being the first in the district's history to advance to State. Pictured are, from left, front row, Walker Rhodes, Ashton Humphrey, Trey Johnston, TJ Martin, Claire McKinney, Weston Rhodes, McKinzie Stewart, Burke O’Neil and Thomas Williams; back row, school board members Scott Carroll, Booky Goebel, Kathy Likens, Mackey Alvarez, John Campos, Jimmy Orr and Superintedent Roland Quesada. (Photo courtesy of George West ISD)