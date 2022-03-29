Pg2 3-17 George West FFA_1.jpg

At a recent meeting, the George West ISD School Board recognized the George West FFA Senior Conducting Team for being the first in the district's history to advance to State. Pictured are, from left, front row, Walker Rhodes, Ashton Humphrey, Trey Johnston, TJ Martin, Claire McKinney, Weston Rhodes, McKinzie Stewart, Burke O’Neil and Thomas Williams; back row, school board members Scott Carroll, Booky Goebel, Kathy Likens, Mackey Alvarez, John Campos, Jimmy Orr and Superintedent Roland Quesada. (Photo courtesy of George West ISD)

The George West FFA Senior Chapter Conducting Team was recognized at a recent George West ISD school board meeting, for its history making turn at the State Leadership Development event. Coached by Jay Jimerson, the group placed ninth and became the first senior chapter conducting team to advance to finals in George West history. 

The members recognized at the meeting were Walker Rhodes, Ashton Humphrey, Trey Johnston, TJ Martin, Claire McKinney, Weston Rhodes, McKinzie Stewart, Burke O’Neil and Thomas Williams.

