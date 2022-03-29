The George West FFA Senior Chapter Conducting Team was recognized at a recent George West ISD school board meeting, for its history making turn at the State Leadership Development event. Coached by Jay Jimerson, the group placed ninth and became the first senior chapter conducting team to advance to finals in George West history.
The members recognized at the meeting were Walker Rhodes, Ashton Humphrey, Trey Johnston, TJ Martin, Claire McKinney, Weston Rhodes, McKinzie Stewart, Burke O’Neil and Thomas Williams.
