GW man arrested in meth sting

A 49-year-old George West man was arrested after selling an undercover law enforcement officer 115 grams of methamphetamine at a location in Mathis, according to the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office.
Dwayne Ferrell was charged with manufacturing to deliver a controlled substance more than 4 grams and less than 200 grams, which is a first degree felony. He was arrested on June 22 in an operation that also involved the San Patricio County Sheriff’s Office, the Texas Department of Public Safety, Homeland Security Investigations and the George West Police Department. Ferrell faces federal charges.
“He has been a person of interest since October 2018 – it’s been about a two and a half year long investigation,” said Lance Rathke, an investigator with the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office. He is suspected of trafficking large quantities of drugs through Live Oak and surrounding counties.”
The estimated street value of the methamphetamine in Ferrell’s possession at the time of his arrest is about $6,900, Rathke said.
Following his arrest, Ferrell was booked into the San Patricio County Jail and his bond was set at $50,000.
“We prefer the suspects have federal charges because the sentencing is so much better,” said Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby. “If they are convicted it’s not for as many years, but they serve more time.
“If someone is convicted on federal charges and sentenced to six years, they will usually serve about five years. If they are convicted on state charges and sentenced to 15 years, it’s not unusual for them to serve only two years, or even get probation.”
Although Ferrell has lived in different places over the years, including near Lake Corpus Christi, he grew up in George West, Rathke said.
