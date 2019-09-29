The George West City Council has declared Tuesday, Oct. 1, as National Night Out for the City of George West. The event will be held at the city park and will include games, bounce houses, a DJ, food and beverages.
Many northern states held their National Night Out events in early August, but southern states, like Texas, where the summer temperatures get into the 90s and 100s have the option of holding the events on the first Tuesday in October.
Travis Street, Frio Street and Crockett Street adjacent to George West City Park will be closed from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. for National Night Out festivities.