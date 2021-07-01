Area residents looking to celebrate America with a patriotic flair have plenty of options this year in George West, with several events planned in the days leading up to the Fourth of July holiday.
“We’re excited to be able to offer several different things for people to enjoy this year,” said Rena McWilliams, director of the George West Chamber of Commerce. “Last year we weren’t able to do anything because of COVID, so we are definitely looking forward to a big celebration this year. One of the best things is that we are able to offer these events completely free to the public.”
The Fourth of July weekend will kick off with a Patriotic Sing Along at 6 p.m. Friday, July 2 at Dobie West Theatre. The songs will be led by Tim Humphrey and Kristen Gerth. Following the music, the theater will show the 1996 movie “Independence Day” starring Will Smith. Popcorn and drinks will be available during the movie presentation.
On Saturday, July 3, residents will be able to choose from two events starting at the same time.
A Patriotic Flotilla will begin at 10 a.m. at the Nueces River Boat Ramp at Live Oak County Park. Entries will be judged and cash prizes will be awarded for the best decorated floating devices and children’s collages.
Hot dogs, snacks and drinks will also be served on site.
Also starting at 10 a.m. – and continuing until 6 p.m. – is an Old-Fashioned Fourth of July celebration at George West City Park.
Hot dogs, chips, funnel cakes and cotton candy will be served free of charge at the event.
Entertainment will include a jalapeno eating contest, a bounce house for toddlers, two water slides, three-legged races, sack races, a duck pond for toddlers, a cake walk, face painting and a patriotic photo booth.
Live music will be performed by the Devin Michaels Band and Five Card Draw.
“We have some great activities and wonderful entertainment lined up, so we hope people will come out, enjoy themselves and celebrate,” McWilliams said. “We’re definitely blessed to live in this community and in this country, and we’re excited to be able to share some great times and fun activities together.”
