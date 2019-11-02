GEORGE WEST – The George West Police Department has made one arrest and continues to investigate in connection with a recent rash of car burglaries.
“We had a few car burglaries that happened a couple of weeks ago, and we increased our proactive efforts in that area,” said George West Police Chief David Perkins.
An officer observed an incident “in the 1200 block of Tito Street and we were able to make an arrest,” Perkins said.
Joshua Lopez, 34, was observed running away from one of the vehicles which had been burglarized, Perkins said.
Lopez was charged with two counts of burglary of a motor vehicle.
While the arrest may have helped, it hasn’t completely resolved concerns, Perkins said, noting that four additional burglaries of motor vehicle have been reported, and officers are continuing to investigate.
“We want to remind people to lock their doors,” Perkins said. “This is a crime of opportunity. If a burglar comes by and the car door opens, then stuff is taken. At this point there have been no reports of broken windows in connection with the burglaries.
“People should not leave items in plain sight in their vehicles. It’s best to hide it, or better yet, take the items inside their homes.”
One of the items stolen during the burglaries was a laptop computer, Perkins said.
“We want people to know we are being proactive on this,” he said. “(The burglars) are looking for easy targets, and often things are stolen to help them support their drug habits.”
Anyone with information related to the burglaries should contact the George West Police Department at 361-449-3800.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.