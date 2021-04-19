GW’s Brent Kornegay announces retirement

When Coach Brent Kornegay came to George West as athletic director and football coach, he was coming home. On April 9, he announced his retirement and plans to head to the Hill Country.
“I’ve been doing this (coaching) for 32 years, and it just feels like the right time to do this,” Kornegay said. “I will definitely miss the kids and the people of this community. George West is a different place in a good way, and our kids are fantastic.”
Kornegay, who coaches hurdles for the track team, will finish out the school year and will stay and “hopefully see Jake Snider (a sophomore) make it to state.”
Kornegay compiled a 72-60 record at stops including Orange Grove and Yoakum before coming to George West.
He led the Longhorns to a 52-19 record in six seasons, including a 12-1 mark in 2019. Those 12 wins matched the most in a GW season, along with the 1958, 1960, 1963 and 2009 seasons.
“This is a special place,” Kornegay said. “I went to school here (graduating in 1984) and what’s cool is I coached the kids of a lot of people I went to school with.
“I can’t say enough about the school or this community and what they’ve meant to me and my family. It’s truly a wonderful place.”
George West ISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Quesada said he appreciates all Kornegay has done for the district.
“I got Coach Kornegay’s letter today (April 9),” he said. “We are losing a class act. I’ve been in education for 35 years and worked with a lot of coaches and athletic directors, and Coach Kornegay is one of the best.
“This man has a heart the size of Live Oak County and he has such great integrity. He’s all about the kids and doing what is best for them. Coach Kornegay has high expectations and the kids really look up to them, and he expects excellence for all of his coaches, too. Whoever comes in will have some big shoes to fill.”
Kornegay started his coaching career in 1989 as a junior high coach in Yoakum. He also served as an assistant coach in Devine and Llano before moving to Orange Grove.
In October 2018, when George West defeated Aransas Pass 49-0, Kornegay reached the 100-win mark and was quick to credit those around him with their role in that success.
“The 100th victory is humbling,” Kornegay said at the time. “There are so many athletes and coaches that were involved in this process. Without their hard work, and philosophy of caring about kids and what they do after graduation, none of this would have taken place.”
He also said he enjoyed being able to lead the Longhorns.
“Coming back to George West has been a blessing for me, as well as my family,” Kornegay said. “Our kids are tremendous, and I’m truly honored to be part of such a great community, and to be part of our kids’ success.”
