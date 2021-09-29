During a brief meeting, the George West City Council held public hearings for the proposed 2021-22 tax rate and budget, and also approved a contract for election services with Live Oak County.
No city residents spoke either in favor of or against the proposed tax rate and budget, which the council approved by a unanimous 5-0 vote.
The total tax rate is proposed at just over 55 cents per $100 property valuation, which is neither an increase nor a decrease in the current tax rate. No new revenues will be generated for city maintenance and operations compared to the 2020-21 tax rate.
For the general fund, total revenue of $1,828,194 is projected for the upcoming fiscal year, matching the previous fiscal year’s total revenue.
Projected administrative expenses for the 2021-22 fiscal year are $339,290, up from $329,895 for 2020-21.
The parks and recreation budget for 2021-22 is projected at $179,296, a decrease from the previous fiscal year, which was $209,610. This includes a reduction in personal expenses of $19,444 and a reduction of budgeted funds for lifeguards of $5,183.
The budget for the police department is projected to be $909,323 for the 2021-22 fiscal year, up from $847,492 the previous year.
The street department budget is projected at $180,649 for the 2021-22 fiscal year, up from $171,869 the year before.
Animal control expenses will remain roughly the same, with a slight decrease of $183.
Municipal court expenses are expected to decline by $47,158, with an anticipated $29,120 reduction in personnel expenses,
The fire department budget is $7,912 for the 2021-22 fiscal year, down from $11,252 the previous fiscal year. That includes a reduction of $800 for utilities, a reduction of $350 for fuel and a reduction of $2,120 for equipment maintenance.
The code enforcement budget will rise from $73,575 from the 2020-21 fiscal year to $75,664 for 2021-22.
The total utility budget for the upcoming fiscal year is $1,898,353, which is the same as the 2020-21 utility budget.
