GW, TR both picked to make playoffs

The bible of Texas high school football hit newsstands recently, and, if its predictions are right, the high school football season in Live Oak County will stretch beyond the standard 11 weeks.
The 2021 edition of Dave Campbell’s Texas Football (DCTF) magazine was first released late last month and is currently on newsstands throughout the Lone Star State.
The magazine contains preview capsules on more than 1,400 high school football teams across the state, as well as predictions for every public-school district.
Those prognostications have both George West and Three Rivers qualifying for the postseason.
George West is picked to finish as the runner-up in District 15-3A Division II.
The Longhorns will have a new coach in 2021 with Bobby Nicholson assuming the reins after Brent Kornegay retired.
Nicholson’s first Horns squad will be led by Jake Snider, who figures to move to quarterback after playing wideout last year.
Weston Rhodes and Steven Gonzales will be his favorite targets.
Nick Rutherford, a three-year starter, will anchor both the offensive and defensive lines for the Horns.
Poth is picked to win the district, followed by George West, Natalia and then Karnes City.
The Bulldogs are the magazine staff’s pick to finish third in District 15-2A Division I.
Zachary Davis, a four-year starter, is the leading returning rusher for the Bulldogs, while Caden Soliz is back to call the signals again starting as a freshman in 2020.
The Bulldog defense will be led by Rigoverto Sanchez and Austin Stutts.
Perennial state power Refugio is picked to win the district, while Kenedy is pick to finish as the runner-up.
The magazine tabbed Refugio’s Jordan Kelley and Hayden LaFrance as the preseason offensive MVP and defensive MVP, respectively.
