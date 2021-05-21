Celebrating an opportunity to enhance student learning and enrichment programs in the George West Independent School District, the George West Education Foundation awarded $32,645.28 at a ceremony on May 5 in the George West High School Student Activities Center.
Since the program began, GWEF has given $1,037,535.97 in grants to benefit the district’s students and staff.
“Thank you so much for all you do for George West ISD,” said Superintendent Dr. Roland Quesada. “We are so thankful to have these partnerships that benefit our students, and we are so appreciative of all you do for us.”
Awards presented include:
• $464.18 to Marlana Mauer for the Primary Pride outdoor cup display.
• $2,500 to Marlana Mauer and Sunny Meek for a sensory lab at the primary school.
• $800 to Sarah Copeland for the primary school Culinary Club.
• $1,123.90 to Shannon Kegebein for a die cutter and printer ink for the primary school.
• $275 to Erin Jostes for the primary school’s Lego Challenge Club.
• $1,195.64 to Evelin Ruiz for supplies for the primary school’s Crazy Crafters Club.
• $1,500 to Ida Lopez for outdoor library reading space at the primary school.
• $850 to Kim Steelhammer and Lindsey Royal for the primary school STEM Club.
• $500 to Tori Lyne for Yearling Yoga Club supplies at the primary school.
• $500 to Tamara Crisp for the elementary school choir.
• $1,500 to Tamara Crisp for primary school sidewalk beautification.
• $1,322.55 to Kim Duran, Ellen Alvarado and Kate Holleman for Running Club supplies at the primary school.
• $1,500 to Brandi McClendon for the Media Club at the elementary school.
• $913.81 to Tiffany Stewart for mentor test materials for the elementary.
• $2,000 to Lori Katzfey for the elementary Texas Bluebonnet Club.
• $2,000 to Glenda Locke for CAST for Science for four teachers at the high school.
• $2,500 to Darcy Dackonish for musical instruments for the George West High School band.
• $500 to Donna Vanway for an audio system for DAEP.
• $1,700 to Viola Salinas for adaptive education for the district.
• $2,000 to Marlana Mauer for the primary school’s outdoor classroom/Garden Club.
The GWEF annual fundraiser, featuring country music band Shenandoah, is scheduled for Oct. 30 at the Live Oak County Coliseum.
