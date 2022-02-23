A recent Facebook post from a George West senior has sparked some outrage from parents and others in the student body, after posting a picture to social media of a diploma-like document the student received, stamped with large red letters, “See you next year!”
In response to receiving the document, the George West student took to Facebook, saying, “I may be the only one in my school that thinks this is disgusting, but (I’m) sure others will side with me. Its honestly just evil that they just think a student struggling in school is so hilarious.”
According to the student, many seniors were summoned to their counselor’s office, without knowledge of what the meeting would entail.
“We didn’t know what it was for until we got there. When we went in we were greeted by one of the staff that works at George West Highschool and we were seated in the seats,” the student’s Facebook post continued. “We were almost instantly informed that we would be having a “mock graduation” and we would get a “fake Diploma.” The lady explained that the people who have everything up to date and are passing would get a copy of a real Diploma.
“She then explained that for the people who are not caught up, or have failed a class for a 6 weeks get a stamp that says “See you next year.” While she said this she was laughing and amusing herself to that.
“Now personally I sat there thinking that that was already preposterous and just wanted to get back to class. That was until I got handed this paper.”
The document, according to George West Superintendent Roland Quesada, was intended to notify seniors in danger of not graduating of the credits that are needed in order from the to do so and in no way was meant to cause embarrassment for or be interpreted as malicious toward the students. It was also intended to be private.
“George West Independent School District has a goal of graduating 100% of our students,” said Quesada. “So our job is to track student progress and to notify them if they’re not on track, so that they can formulate a plan to accomplish this goal.
“We meet with all seniors, right, to ensure that they’re on the right pathway, right about now in January and February. And that is what occurred in this situation, everybody was received their information.”
“However,” Quesada continued, “the intent of the meeting was to ensure that everybody is on track for graduation and if you’re not on track, you’re going to receive this saying, well, you need this credit or you need this credit for courses to graduate.
“And so that was the whole intent of that meeting. It was not to it was not to mock a graduation, it was not to embarrass anyone.”
The issue, for many, is not the intent, but rather the four red-lettered words stamped beside a list of credits the student will need in order to graduate, exclaiming, “See you next year.”
“They handed me this in front of all the seniors, some of them are my personal friends, and the rest I know by name,” the George West student’s post continued. “(It’s) evil that they pretty much laughed in my face and gave me this paper.”
In the comments under the post, many stated their support of the student.
“That is not right at all,” one poster commented.
Another responded, “Let this push you harder to ensure you get that real diploma come graduation. Public shame and humiliation is not the way to do things and I’m so sorry this happened to you.”
Others, however, took to Facebook to spar with further negative comments.
“It’s a good concept,” one person commented. “Do better in school. You’re a senior the world is not so nice. You don’t do your job or struggle at it you fail (get fired). If you fail at your job you get a paper with an eviction notice because lack of finance.
“So my words of encouragement is that you suck it up buttercup. Get off Facebook looking for pitty and take that time to study in chemistry and algebra.”
