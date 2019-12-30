GEORGE WEST – Students in the George West Independent School District could soon have the opportunity to enroll in specialized courses which will prepare them to enter the workforce with training for high demand and high wage jobs in the area.
That topic was addressed by Dr. Roland Quezada, the district’s director of educational services, at the Dec. 18 school board meeting.
“The state has come up with about 130 courses which are matched to the job market, with an emphasis on high demand and high wage jobs,” Quezada said. “Some of these opportunities would enhance programs we have now, like floral design.
“Others would allow students to access to training in areas such as oil and gas production and geographic information systems.”
Although these specialized courses are expensive, with state funding and potential cooperation with other districts, students would have the chance to become highly trained in an area that would allow them to immediately enter the workforce after graduation.
“There are many of these jobs available in our area, and this would allow our students to have access to high wage jobs,” Quezada said.
The district is applying for grants that would allow students to take these specialized classes.
“The state requires the school board to approve any innovative courses we offer,” said GWISD Superintendent Dr. Jim Rosebrock. “They would focus on business and industry certification and production technology.
“We can’t afford to do this on our own, but we could with grant money.”
A professional who is experienced in the area that courses would focus on can teach the class, and since the courses are specialized to industry standards, teaching certification would not be required.
“It’s a move to the future,” school board member Mackey Alvarez said regarding the courses.
“Courses like this would open options to kids who otherwise just want to get out of school,” board Secretary Scott Carroll said. “This will do them a world of good.”
The board unanimously approved seeking funding to offer these courses.
In other action, the board:
• Honored Emily Trbula, an administrative assistant for the district who has served GWISD for 30 years. Trbula is retiring from her full-time position, but will be returning to work part-time.
“She is an amazing, fabulous lady and has been the glue that’s helped hold this district together,” said board President Cheri Dee Moore.
“She has kept us on the straight and narrow and keeps us on policy. She is definitely an instrumental part of our school district.”
Trbula said she feels fortunate to have worked for the district.
“I am honored and very blessed to have worked with you all,” Trbula said. “We have a fantastic school board.”
Rosebrock thanked Trbula for helping him during his transition to the district’s superintendent role.
“I want to thank you for making my transition so easy,” he said. “Your professionalism and knowledge are so incredible — I am glad you are coming back to work for us part-time.”
• Scheduled the next board meeting for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.