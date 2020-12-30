Plenty of reasons to celebrate were recognized at the George West Independent School District Board of Trustees meeting, including student achievements and also a high financial integrity rating for the district.
More than 100 people packed the George West ISD Student Activity Center to honor the accomplishments of students within the district, but fortunately even with such strong attendance, there was plenty of room available for social distancing.
Members of the volleyball and football teams were introduced and recognized for all-district athletic and academic honors, and heading the list were five athletes who were named to the Texas High School Coaches Association All-State Academic Team.
Tucker Wallek earned first team all state academic recognition, while Logan Arciba and Riley Huie were named to the second team and Carson Polasek and Angel Serrano received honorable mention.
Brent Kornegay, the GWISD athletic director and head football coach, said he appreciated the dedication of those athletes.
“It was an honor to work with them day after day, and a lot of the efforts that they put in are something I really appreciate,” he said.
The George West Elementary University Interscholastic League academic team won a first place trophy for their performance at district competition.
“The UIL activities at the elementary level are outstanding and I want to thank Mr. (Omar) De La Rosa (GW Elementary principal) and the staff of the elementary school for encouraging student involvement in academic competition and for the teachers who took the lead at the elementary and primary campuses.”
The district was also recognized for earning an A rating on the state Financial Integrity and Accountability of Texas standards for 17 consecutive years — ever since this rating was established, said Nita Peck, business manager for the district.
The rating system measures the quality of a school district’s financial management and reporting, as well as student performance and cost effectiveness and efficiency of academic efforts.
School districts receive a rating of A through F based on several criteria involving stringent financial and academic requirements.
