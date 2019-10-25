GWISD declines option for 210-day school year

GEORGE WEST — A proposal by Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath that would give schools the option extend the school year to 210 days (from the current 180 days) for elementary school students through the fifth grade was discussed — but declined — by the George West Independent School District Board of Trustees during a meeting on Oct. 15.
“The education commissioner has discussed extending the school year but no decision has been made,” said GWISD Superintendent Dr. Rosebrock regarding the state’s position on the proposal.
“He has talked about the summer slide for students from lower socio-economic backgrounds who fall behind a few months (because of an extended summer break).”
The studies cited by the commissioner have said this impact is especially pronounced in younger children, so the proposal for the extended school year would impact only students in prekindergarten through fifth grade, but not students in grades 6-12.
Districts who choose to extend the school year for younger students would get additional state funding, and teachers working with students in those grade levels would get a salary increase to compensate them for the additional time, Rosebrock said.
“The financial impact on districts would be the additional cost of teachers, transportation and overhead,” he said.
Another option that also would result in additional funding — but which would not extend the school year for all pre-K through fifth grade students, is to expand the days of summer school. GWISD’s Jumpstart program is currently 20 days, but could be expanded for additional state funding and also would result in higher teacher salaries for those participating.
The board discussed the possibility of expanding Jumpstart from 20 to 30 days.
“The commissioner is pushing for a school-year redesign, called the Gift of Time,” Rosebrock said. “Early education is so important and it is difficult for kids through fifth grade who fall behind.”This would allow more time to be spent on science, math or writing. Brain breaks (more frequent but shorter breaks during the school year) could also be designed into the schedule. This would allow more down time for students to decompress and also focus on TEKS (Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills — or those areas which are considered especially important).”
Rosebrock said the summer school schedule would have to be at least 30 days for the district to receive additional state funding.
“Is this something we want to investigate, or just continue what we’re doing?” Rosebrock asked. Two George West Primary School teachers attending the meeting voiced support for continuing the current schedule, with the possibility of an expanded Jumpstart program.
Board members asked if the calendar was expanded for younger students, how the district would accommodate that.
“We would run two school calendars,” Rosebrock said, adding that students from prekindergarten through fifth grade would start their school year in July, while the older students would begin the year in August.
Trustee Riley Rhodes expressed concerns with that possibility.
“Inevitably, you would split families,” he said.
Rosebrock said he was not advocating such a change.
“I’m not pushing either way,” he said.
George West Primary School Principal Christina Cortez said she could probably convince some teachers to work an additional 10 days for Jumpstart.
“Any extra time is beneficial, but we would have to have buy-in from families,” she said. Board members were receptive to the possibility of adding days to Jumpstart, but no action was taken, because the item was just on the agenda for discussion.
