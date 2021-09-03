Whether retaining experienced and high quality teachers or keeping students at the top of the learning curve, George West ISD is positioned to maintain excellence, said Superintendent Dr. Roland Quezada.
One statewide initiative that has been brewing for a few years relates to extra funding being made available by the state government to help reward high performing teachers.
“For the past couple of years we’ve been exploring a bonus system for teachers based on (stte) House Bill 3,” Quezada said. “We had our doubts it would continue to be funded, but the state has done so. Two years ago, we started conversations about the bonus system and we continue to move toward that. The purpose of the funds was to help retain teachers and to compensate those who are showing strong performance in the classroom.
“We are in the final year of data collection and are moving forward with the plan.”
There are three levels of extra compensation for teachers based on student achievement and other criteria: recognized, mastery and exemplary.
“Those who are recognized could earn up to $8,000 more for five years,” Quezsada said. “Those who reach mastery level could earn up to $12,000 more over five years. Finally, those who are rated exemplary could earn up to $23,000 more in addition to their salary over five years.”
The state is in the process of designating funds to reward top rated teachers.
“Millions of dollars worth of funds have been set aside for this,” Quezada said.
Helping to determine which teachers qualify for the highest rewards will be in large part based on the performance of their students, and a prime way to measure that achievement is on state mandated tests such as the State of Texas Assessment of Academic Achievement.
Although the state did not officially count STAAR test results in a school district’s rating system for 2020-2021 because of disruptions caused by COVID-19, students took the tests over the spring anyway.
“I am blessed and fortunate to report that George West ISD outperformed Region 2, which includes the Corpus Christi area from Live Oak County south, and also outperformed the state on this year’s exams,” Quezada said. “We owe that to the strong academic foundation the kids have gotten here.
“Our teachers work hard at every level to make sure the kids are prepared and learn what is needed to be successful, otherwise you’ll flop on the exams. The performance of our kids and staff, even with all the problems caused by COVID, was unbelievable.
“Are we satisfied? No, there are still areas we need to improve in and we took a little bit of a hit because of time away from the classroom. But we can make up ground with hard work and by showing up ready to excel every day, and it’s exciting to see that commitment from everyone.”
