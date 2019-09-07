GWISD highlights its budget, ratings

GEORGE WEST — The George West Independent School District Board of Trustees discussed budget items and a proposed tax rate and looked at results of state accountability ratings during a meeting on Wednesday, Aug. 28.
Because of changes made by the state legislature to school finance, the district’s maintenance and operations tax rate decreased for $1.04 to 97 cents per $100 property valuation. Including the debt services portion, the overall tax rate is $1.23 per $100 valuation.
House Bill 3 specifies that with any reduction in local taxes collected to fund the district, the state will compensate the district.
“The state is obligated to make up the difference,” said GWISD Superintendent Jim Rosebrock.
“We do have a pretty good budget this year. We’ll not go in the hole. We will also be able to do some things that I’m excited about.”
The board held a public hearing but received no feedback from local residents about the proposed budget or tax rate.
The board is scheduled to approve the budget and tax rate at its next meeting, at 5:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 25.
The district is expecting revenues of $11,629,004 for the 2019-2020 fiscal year, with expenditures of the same amount.
That budget also includes salary increases for most staff.
“On average, salaries increased 6 percent,” Rosebrock said.
One of the areas which district leaders focused on is the purchase of a new school bus to replace older models being used.
“We still have un-air-conditioned buses and this time of year it’s pretty miserable for the kids,” Rosebrock said.
For construction and debt services, $640,000 has been budgeted for upcoming projects.
The majority of the cost of the new press box at Longhorn Stadium was paid for on Aug. 29 out of funds from last year’s budget, Rosebrock noted.
GWISD recently received high accountability ratings from the state, with the district overall earning an A rating. The high school, junior high and primary schools all obtained an A, while the elementary school received a B.
“We’re really proud of the ratings, and the work done by the teachers, administrators, students and the board,” said Dr. Roland Quezada, director of education services for the district.
“Our schools did a fantastic job this past school year.”
Schools are able to choose to have their ratings based on either test scores or progress made.
“Many school districts came out with an A rating (because of progress made by students), but actually earned a C on the tests,” Rosebrock said. Noting that GWISD’s rating was actually thanks to test scores, “Our A is a little more valuable.”
School progress is based on how much each student improves each year, and is also compared to districts with comparable student populations.
At the high school level, other factors in scores include college, career and military readiness, as well as graduation rates.
One particular area of noteworthy success was at the district’s junior high, which earned a total of seven distinctions (out of seven possible). More details on the junior high’s achievements will be featured in an upcoming story in The Progress.
Omar De La Rosa, the new elementary principal, noted that the elementary school did not miss an A rating by much, and plans are underway to help propel that campus to an A level as well.
“This is where we want to be and it’s no accident that we got there,” said board member Scott Carroll. “It took a lot of hard work.
“We want George West to be the school students want to transfer to, move to or model other schools on. It’s a good thing, because good begets great.”
Rosebrock said he appreciated the efforts of the staff in helping the district achieve such high ratings, and school board president Cheri Dee Moore added her agreement.
“We have great expectations, and you’re rising to those,” Moore said.
Carroll said staff members need to be reminded they are excelling.
“It’s important teachers realize they’re doing a good job,” he said. “We couldn’t do it without them, that’s for sure.”
Jeff Osborne is editor of The Progress. He can be reached at theprogress@mysoutex.com or 361-786-3022.