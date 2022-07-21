The board of trustees of the George West Independent School District will hold its regular board meeting at 5:30 p.m., Tuesday, July 19, at the administration building, boardroom, at 913 Houston St.
Agenda items include a discussion of the 2022-2023 Preliminary Budget, monthly financial and investment reports, and a report on the 2012-2022 STAAR assessment.
In addition, the George West ISD is participating in the Emergency Connectivity Fund program. The ECF program is a tool to help districts identify students who need electronic devices at home.
According to information provided by the district, the devices are on hand and are available for distribution. Students may check out the devices at the George West Elementary School campus library at the following times: from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., July 18, July 25, Aug. 3, and Aug. 4. It is important to note that these times may be subject to change. A parent must be present for a student to check out a computer as parents must sign an Equipment Use Agreement. If doors are locked, call 361-449-1419 Ext. 1046.
Information provided by George West Independent School District