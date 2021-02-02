Longtime school board member Cheri Dee Moore resigned her position with the George West Independent School District Board of Trustees during the board’s January meeting, and her recommendation for her successor, Booky Goebel, was sworn in on a night of change for the district.
Moore served with the board for 18 years, including several years as president, and held the office of vice president at the time of her resignation.
Asked if she had mixed emotions, Moore said, “How could I not? But I believe this school district is in the best shape it’s ever been in and I’m very confident that Booky will do an outstanding job. I’ve seen the district just continue to go on an upward trajectory.”
In a letter to the board, she said she has enjoyed her tenure on the board and that she is proud of what the district has accomplished.
“This is what I will always believe is the best school district in our region, and I worked with the finest team anywhere, and that includes our administrators as well,” Moore said.
She said she will always seek the best for the community and added “God bless GWISD.”
Board President Jimmy Orr said Moore’s service has been invaluable to the district and has been instrumental for him personally as he took on the role that she held for so long.
“She has done so much and gone above and beyond anyone’s call to serve their community,” Orr said. “She put in a lot of sweat and tears as president for so many years.
“She would always be the one who brought us back to (focusing on) what is best for the kids and what is best for the district.”
Mackey Alvarez, the board’s secretary and a longtime friend of Moore, said she had asked her, “Are you prepared for your season to be over?” She said Moore “said yes and didn’t hesitate. She’s given us a lot to think about and do to follow and continue to be a great school board. She has been an inspiration.”
Assistant Secretary Kathy Likens said she was “just a mother” of students in GWISD and that when she was new on the board, she wasn’t sure she belonged.
“Cheri Dee always made me feel like I belong,” Likens said.
“Of course you belong,” Moore responded. “Mothers make the best educators.”
Board Vice President Scott Carroll and member John Campos also expressed their appreciation for Moore’s service.
“Y’all make it easy,” Moore told the board. “I know I leave the school district in good hands, and the person I have recommended (Goebel) will be a real asset. I have a great admiration for all you’ve done and continue to do.”
Goebel and his father Luke Goebel co-own Goebel Welding and Construction, which has designed and built custom metal buildings throughout the state for almost 40 years. The business is located in Oakville. Booky Goebel has handled the business’ day-to-day operations since 2006.
Goebel and his wife, Brooke, have three daughters, Avery, Alexa and Leighton, who attend George West ISD.
In other action, the board:
• Received a positive audit from Gowland, Strealy, Morales and Co. for the budget year that ended Aug. 31.
• Received results of an academic performance report for the 2019-2020 school year. Although ratings were not given because of the COVID-19 pandemic, GWISD Superintendent Dr. Roland Quesada said he still considers the district to be A rated as it has been previously, and that staff continues working and students are performing at an A level.
• Heard a report from Quesada about attendance concerns.
“We’ve experienced a drop in enrollment, and that’s a pattern across the state in which districts are averaging about 8 or 9 percent of students (compared to pre-COVID-19 days),” he said.
Quesada added that enrollment is down by about 100 students and that the district is working to get back to its previous enrollment level of about 1,100.
He noted that some students have moved and “others are just not in school right now, unfortunately.” He noted that about 30 to 40 students previously enrolled in GWISD are attending homeschool.
“This is a concern with superintendents across the region,” Quesada said. “This state has lost quite a few students to other states and there are others who are unaccounted for right now. Parents in many districts haven’t sent their kids to school (since the pandemic) and that’s very unfortunate.”
• Set the next school board meeting for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24.
