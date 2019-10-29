GEORGE WEST – Saving money on utility costs and getting insight into a program that helps students map out their future topped the agenda of the George West Independent School District on Oct. 15.
Also, the board voted to recognize Friday, Oct. 25, as a staff development day, so students will not attend school that day.
Wes McDaniel, founder and chief executive officer of Ideal Impact, gave a presentation on a program which his company offers that helps churches and schools save money on their utility bills.
Superintendent Dr. Jim Rosebrock said he called six school districts that have contracts with Ideal Impact, adding that five had positive comments and another, Runge ISD, had negative comments.
McDaniel said his company is working with Runge to try to resolve problems related to its utilities.
“Runge has two issues – one we should have fixed by now,” he said. “We missed that the superintendent’s office has no return air vents upstairs and we should have fixed that.”
When Runge signed the contract with Ideal Impact, it was recommended that the district replace its control system with ones designed by Ideal Impact, but the district chose not to do so, McDaniel said.
He said even with the problems it has had, Runge has still saved $50,000 in utility costs.
“They kept the older control system and it had a communication failure,” he said. “One of the problems is that it’s hard to get service on that type of equipment.
“That is the biggest issue — it’s totally unrelated to us. We’ve tried to help them through the issues. We didn’t put in the system, and problems took down a wing of their building. We had given our recommendation (to replace the older control system) and they chose not to.”
McDaniel said the employees of Ideal Impact do not set the temperatures for school buildings — the district itself does that, and he said the emphasis is on optimizing the utility system.
“It’s important for anything to be simple and work well,” he said. “We want y’all to save money so it can be spent for education and be put back toward the students.”
GWISD has 191 different climate control units, and Ideal Impact will work to optimize those units.
The agreement with Ideal Impact would be for five years.
Riley Rhodes requested more detailed information on whether utility cost savings would continue beyond the five-year term of the contract.
McDaniel said that no public schools had worked with Ideal Impact for longer than five years at this point, but he did find examples of churches and a Christian school that have continued to benefit from savings beyond the five-year timeframe.
The board voted to consider entering into a contract with Ideal Impact, but asked that Dr. Rosebrock and GWISD accountant Nita Peck review the contract before the district finalizes the contract. In other action, the board:
• Reappointed Kathy Likens as GWISD representative on the Live Oak County Appraisal District Board.
• Heard a report about Xello, a program which allows students to enter information about their learning styles and their interests in order to help them determine what types of careers they might want to consider.
• Scheduled the next school board meeting for 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 20.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.