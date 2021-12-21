The George West Lions Club hosted a dinner and ceremony for the George West Volunteer Fire Department recently at the First United Methodist Church fellowship hall, naming the 2021 Firefighter of the Year and the winners of the Fire Prevention Poster and Essay contest held by the George West Elementary and Junior High schools.
George West Firefighter of the Year
During the presentation, Fire Chief Lloyd Wientjes announced Ray Saenz as the 2021 Firefighter of the Year. Saenz was not present to accept his award.
Fire Prevention Poster and Essay contest
Several GWISD students were in attendance during the dinner and celebration, as the announcement of the winners for the contest was made.
Fourth Grade:
• First place - Lillie Myers
• Second place - Madeline Ferguson
• Third place - Lina Saenz
Fifth Grade
• First place - Addie Bernal
• Second place - Julissa Gonzalez
• Third place - Jada Barlett
Junior High (Essay Contest)
• First place - Jenna Barlett
• Second place - Mia Lugo
• Third place - Camarron Guerrero
• Fourth place - Cora Barter
The George West Volunteer Fire Department said in a statement posted on its Facebook page, “Thank you Lions Club for hosting the delightful appreciation dinner in honor of the George West Fire Department.
“Big Lou did an outstanding job on the meal. We would also like to thank the First United Methodist Church for the use of the fellowship hall.”
•jwillden@mysoutex.com•