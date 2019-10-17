Heading for the Sunshine State: Live Oak County dancers earn All American status

By Jeff Osborne
Progress staff
THREE RIVERS – Hard, work, dedication and enthusiasm has earned seven members of the Dance By Jeannie Studio an opportunity to perform during halftime of the Citrus Bowl on Jan. 1 in Orlando, Florida.
Seven girls who reside in Live Oak County and attend schools in both George West and Three Rivers will be making the trip, including Morgan Brosig, Hannah Garcia, Mydri Moya, Clare Snider, Kayten Snider, Taylor Terry and Bryan Zapata.
The girls range in age from 10-18.
“They participated in a big dance camp and competition during the summer in San Antonio, said Jeannie Snider, dance teacher and owner of the studio. “The girls were evaluated and had an opportunity to get different kinds of ribbons. Those who were given the All American Dancer Awards have the opportunity to go to the Florida CitrusBowl.”
This is the second time a Snider has taken a group to the Citrus Bowl. The first group performed there in 2010 or 2011, she said.
“It’s such an experience of a lifetime,” Snider said. “It’s something I was able to do when I was in high school in Sweeney, and it’s something really special that you never forget.”
Snider moved to Live Oak County when her father decided he wanted to retire to Choke Canyon Lake, she said. After working as a hygienist at a dental office in George West, she had the opportunity to open a dance studio in Three Rivers 11 years ago. Several of her students, including three high school seniors in the dance team, have taken lessons from her since the studio opened.
Those three are among the All American Dance Team who will be traveling to the Citrus Bowl.”It’s really a wonderful experience for the girls,” Snider said. “They will be there Dec. 28 through Jan. 2. One day they will go to Disney World and another they will go to Universal Studios.
“The day before (the football bowl game), they practice the presentation for a full day on a big practice field by the stadium. On Jan. 1, they get to perform at halftime. Sometimes it is televised and sometimes it’s not. There are a lot of things for the girls to do while they are there.”
The girls will receive a video of the dance they are scheduled to perform after Nov. 1. The seven local girls are expected to be part of a continent of 1,000 that will perform at halftime.
“There is so much involved in putting on the show,” Snider said. “It’s a wonderful event.”Her students won grand champion as a team in addition to the seven students qualifying to perform at the Citrus Bowl.
In order to make the opportunity a reality, the girls are in need of financial support to attend the event.
Snider said the cost of the performance package — not including meals or travel — is about $1,250 per dancer. With food and travel expenses, that amount is expected to rise to about $2,000 per dancer.
“We are looking for sponsors,” Snider said. “In addition to the girls, at least one parent has to go, and some are taking their families. One woman donated $50 per girl, and we really appreciate that. Any amount people can give helps and will be greatly appreciated.”
It has taken a tremendous amount of hard work and dedication for the girls to achieve the honors and recognition they have earned, Snider said.
“They have spent countless hours in the studio practicing technique, performing choreography and working to improve,” she said.
“They are very hard workers and such a great group of girls. I don’t think I could have been blessed any better.”
The future could hold great things for the girls from Dance By Jeannie, but whatever happens, Snider said 2019 had been special.
“It’s been such a good year — really an emotional roller-coaster,” Snider said. “It’s been great seeing how far they’ve come in the pat 11 years.”
Those who earned the All American Dancer Award were not only judged on their performance, Snider said.
“It’s a pretty big deal — not that many of those awards are given out,” Snider said. “In addition to their performance, the judges are looking at the girls’ smiles, they way they encourage others, and they’re positive outlook. It’s not just the best dancers.
“There’s been a lot of blood, sweat and tears and a lot of passion to do what they did.” Snider said watching the girls’ progress is something she finds gratifying.
“Everybody puts their heart and soul into it,” she said. “My favorite things is watching the kids grow each year, whether they start at age 2 or 10.
“They all have such a passion for dance, and I’m just blessed to follow their journey.”
Those interested in making a donation to the Citrus Bowl travel expenses can email Snider at jms_dh2000@yahoo.com. More information about the studio is available on its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/dancebyjeannie1/.
Jeff Osborne is the editor of The Progress. He can be reached at 361-786-3022 or theprogress@mysoutex.com.