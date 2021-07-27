Healthy Choice: New health center planned in Three Rivers

by Jeff Osborne
major step forward in plans to significantly expand Live Oak Health Center’s local services has been approved by the Three Rivers City Council, which has authorized the construction of a new clinic in the 300 block of Martin Street.
Monty Small, chief executive officer of Atascosa Health Clinic, Inc., said plans are to build a new 8,500 square foot clinic in Three Rivers at an estimated cost of up to $1.5 million. With the opening of the new clinic, a licensed professional counselor will offer behavioral health services on site. Eventually, the hope is to also offer dental services at the clinic, Small said.
The new clinic will be built on property that was purchased by Atascosa Health Center several years ago in anticipation of eventual expansion, Small said.
City Building Inspector Bob Baker said the site was previously “where RV lots used to be.” He added that 15 letters were sent to neighboring residents notifying them of the possibility of the clinic being built there, but no responses were received.”
Mayor pro tem Patsy Roberts asked what timeframe is being considered for construction.
“We are waiting to hear from the Health Resources Administration by Sept. 1, which is providing federal funding (to help with the cost),” Small said. “We anticipate receiving $692,000 in capital funds from them, and the board of directors has chosen to use that money to build the new facility in Three Rivers.
“We bought the land years ago and fortunately it is already paid off. We anticipate the total cost being around $1.4 to $1.5 million. We will keep the current clinic building and use it for storage for our clinics in McMullen, Live Oak and Karnes counties. It will really help us to have that space in the southern part of our area, because we like to keep six months of supplies on hand.
“I’ll be happy if we’re building by the first of the year. Of course, I’m an optimistic fool,” he joked.
Former Councilwoman Gracie Garcia asked if the new Three Rivers clinic would offer the same services provided in Pleasanton.
“We will add behavioral health here – we’ll find an LPC (licensed professional counselor) that will work in the Three Rivers office. With this area, we want to expand into dental at some point.”
Small said the Three Rivers clinic will be slightly smaller than the ones “like in Karnes City and Floresville, which cost about $2 million to build.”
One resident attending the council meeting thanked the clinics for providing discounts to help residents with health care costs.
“We are nonprofit and our whole mission is offering discounts,” Small said.
The council unanimously approved a zoning change which will allow the clinic to be built in an area that was previously zoned for residential use only.
