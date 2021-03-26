Whether taking a leading role in helping to renovate the Dobie West Performing Arts Theater or offering invaluable input as a member of the theater board, Lamon Bennett has played a key role as a community volunteer and leader.
Bennett recently retired from the theater board and was honored with a star inside the theater — to match another in his name on the sidewalk outside — in recognition of all he has done to promote and preserve the theater.
“Lamon Bennett has been a board member since time began,” said board director Glynis Strause. “He said at the board’s November meeting that he was going to retire. We had a disaster (during a record cold spell) and two inches of water flooded the theater. I called him and said, ‘I don’t care if you’re retired, you’ve got to help me, and he did.”
Bennett and his wife Elaine returned to George West in 1992 after living in Bishop and raising five children. Strause noted that the Bennetts built their home, and “these skills acquired working for Celanese (a global chemical and specialty materials company) and homebuilding were then applied to renovating this theater, including taking down what was ruined and putting up what you see today. Lamon is our last original board member since 2004.”
Strause said while boards can often plunge into an initiative or effort without envisioning what it will take to get the job done, “Lamon has a way of slowing things down so that we can reflect on what needs to be done before diving into the abyss,” she said.
Mary Ann Pawlik, a former theater board member and longtime George West school district teacher, said it’s important to start at the beginning when reflecting on what it took to transform a once abandoned structure into the current Dobie West Performing Arts Theater.
“It opened as a lovely air conditioned theater in 1947 and closed in the mid-1950s,” she said. “With some modifications, the theater was turned into offices, and then for several years the building remained closed.”
A local man, Sammy Murphy, had looked into the possibility of opening a teen center at the site, but was unable to do so. In 2000, the building and land was deeded to Storyfest, Pawlik said.
“It was then given to house a performing arts theater for the community,” she said. When she was asked to serve on the theater’s board of directors “I learned to appreciate Lamon and his wife. It doesn’t matter what you’re working on ... you have to have a good foundation. Lamon was our foundation.
“I wish you had pictures of what the building looked like (before the transformation). No one would believe how terrible it was. God was so good to us. He gave us the people we needed to get the job done. We always went back to the foundation of Lamon Bennett.”
Pawlik said the theater board was fortunate to be able to rely on the work of volunteers from the Federal Correctional Institute at Three Rivers, and that Bennett helped to guide their efforts.
“Lamon did a great job putting them to work,” she said. “He doesn’t just tell you what needs to be done, he shows you. He also did a lot of work with asbestos abatement. Whatever needed to be done, he was the rock. He is also married to a wonderful lady who was also ready to help us with whatever we needed.
“It’s people like Lamon that make the difference.”
Bennett credited Pawlik for her role on the board.
“She was the primary mover,” Bennett said. “I can see her driving with a car full of convicts (FCI volunteers), and those boys worked so hard it was unbelievable. They enjoyed every minute of it. I can think of so many funny things looking back.”
One one occasion, six inmates of FCI Three Rivers were told that they were going to work at the theater.
“I felt bad because they showed up with their pants pressed and shoes shined,” Bennett said. “They thought they were going to sell popcorn, but we had a mess and asked, ‘Do you think you can clean this up?’ They did, and they did a wonderful job.”
Bennett also credited Maury Cook for his efforts in renovating the theater. Bids were sought to do the work, and the low bid was $40,000.
“I asked Maury to think of a way to get it done, and then he bid $5,000,” Bennett said. “He spent several weeks knocking ceilings down, and I insisted he keep the phone nearby. I was afraid we’d find him dangling from the roof. He did such a great job.”
Bennett said his confidence in the current board of directors gives him peace of mind that he can retire.
“You really have a fantastic group, and that makes it so much easier,” he said. “I know we are leaving the theater in good hands.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•