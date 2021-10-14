The holidays are a magical time of year, and those looking to get into the Christmas spirit early and find some great deals can check out the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce’s Holiday Expo from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16 at the Gurwitz Community Center, 106 N. Harborth (Highway 281) in Three Rivers.
“This is the first year we’ve had an event like this where we’ve had this many participants,” said Virginia Herring, director of the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce. We would like to make this an annual event.”
Herring said two local residents, Sharon Bruce and Courtnie Huthison approached her and asked about the chamber hosting the event at the Gurwitz Community Center.
“They’re the ones who got the ball rolling,” Herring said. “They talked to me in June about the possibility, and by July we had a plan in the works.”
Herring said the chamber will not profit from the event. Proceeds from vendor booth fees will go toward the TR Chamber’s Lillie Mae Wieding and Jo An Booth Memorial Scholarship fund.
The George West Chamber of Commerce usually has its monthly market days on the third Saturday, which would coincide with the Three Rivers event, but Herring said the George West Chamber agreed to forego hosting an event that day.
“We appreciate them working with us, and many of the vendors who participate in that will be here for our holiday expo,” she said. “We’re excited about giving people from this area a place to promote their wares. We really didn’t think it was going to be this big. If it had gotten any bigger, we’d have to host the event somewhere else. Next year, we may be relocating the holiday expo depending on the number of vendors we have.”
The items to be featured and those who will be participating in the event include:
• Tupperware, Sharon Bruce
• Herbalife, Courtnie Hutchison
• Baked goods, crafts, and vintage jewelry, Karon Reeb
• Funnel cakes, cotton candy and homemade items, Angie Ponce
• McTighe Barn wood crafts, Mary McTighe
• doTerra essential oils, Sara Valdez
• Jamfer Designs, Freshies, Jennifer Pena
• Chicken spaghetti, banana nut bread and salsa, Becky Lopez
• Choose Joy crafts and creations, including wood tems, florals and home decor, Lisa Atkinson
• Hair bows, clips, key chains and headwraps, Kim Turner
• Custom shirts, Julie Edlins
• Decorative cups, jewelry and pop sockets, Wanda Hustons
• Bake sale and homemade items, including aprons, VFW Post 6119 Auxiliary, Nancy Coquat
• Meena’s Trunk Boutique, clothes, shoes and jewelry, Myrna Chavarria
• 2 Ol’ Kuntry Girls, wreaths, crafts and spirit signs, Benji Moya and Mari Gonzales
• Tamales and door mats, Bernice Lara
• Scentsy, Celena Terry
• Homemade barbecue sauce, Sylvia Salazar
• Origami owl, Bertie Almendarez
• Oil paintings and art, William Smith
• Plants, Three Rivers Garden Club, Rose Dove Burch
• LuLaRoe clothing, Lisa Weber
• Morgan Made Co. clay earrings and jewelry, Morgan Stroleny
• Peg’s Pantry, jellies, jams, salad dressings, Peggy Salazar.
