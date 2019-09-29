Holm offers stability as interim GW leader

GEORGE WEST – Stability at the top is something that had once been in short supply for the City of George West, which had four different city managers from 2016 until Nov. 14, 2018, when Shirley Holm was appointed interim city manager.
Since that time, Holm has brought George West stability, balanced budgets and has earned the confidence of those who appointed her to the post — the George West City Council.
While the Council has continued to accept applications for a permanent city manager, with Holm filling that spot, city leaders can afford to take their time and make sure the next person in that role is the right person.
For now, Holm is filling the vacancy in a way that has earned the appreciation of the Council. George West Mayor Andrew Garza said the Council has confidence in Holm’s abilities, and appreciates the way she has handled its business.
“It’s been a big change,” Garza said. “We needed financial stability, and Shirley’s background in finances has made a huge difference for us.
“She has done a great job and works well with the Council, and has helped address a lot of the issues that have needed improvement, including infrastructure.”
Holm was hired as a part-time bookkeeper by the city in 2017 to help reconcile city accounts, which at that time were in disarray.
“After retiring from my career in financial Management with the U.S. Department of Justice, I decided to take a part-time job with the City of George West in April 2017 in financial accounting,” Holm said.
“At that time, I felt that the 38 years of financial accounting and management experience would be beneficial to the City of George West.”
When Holm first began working for the city, she told the Council that reconciliations were way behind, and the financial report given to the city did not reflect the most updated information.
Since that time, Holm has worked hard to ensure that council members have access to the most accurate, up-to-date financial information available.
One of the things Garza said he appreciates about Holm is her strong command of the budget and in getting the best out of the city’s finances for the community.
He noted that the city was able to recently purchase two new commercial grade mowers and three vehicles for the police department, and still maintain a healthy budget surplus.
When the Council voted not to retain City Manager Georgia Vines in November 2018, Holm was tapped for the job on a temporary basis.
“With a vacancy in the city manager position in November 2018, I felt the need to step up and assist as much as I could to keep the positive momentum going, which had been established by the current mayor, Council Members, city managers in the past and department heads currently in place,”Hom said.
“I also knew that the city employees are all knowledgeable, dedicated and hard-working and truly just needed a person to assist in keeping task on schedule.
“I also know without a doubt that the mayor, Council members and citizens of George West want a safe, secure and stable place to live, work and raise a family.”
Holm said while she does not have the broad experience on a resume to be a city manager, she has focused on what she knows best.
“I certainly do not have an in-depth experience in guidelines and policies to run municipalities, but what I do have is a very strong background in finance, policy administration, auditing and management skills,” she said.
“I also have a heart for the City of George West and surrounding Live Oak County area where I have lived for the past 38 years. A place where I have raised my children and now admiring my grandchildren as they live and go to school in this great community, too.”
Not only has Holm gained the Council’s confidence, but she has helped restore the trust of the community in its local government, Garza said.
“We have great financial transparency, and we are able to do that because we have been able to get on the right track financially,” he said.
“There were times in the past where we would have four- and five-hour (Council) meetings and it was standing room only. There were problems – it was bad. But this city staff, led by Shirley, and Council have worked well together and have made some big improvements.”
During its latest meeting, the Council was able to conduct its business quickly and efficiently, and a detailed report from Holm — which was given not only to Council members, but to citizens attending the meeting — helped keep everyone apprised of the city’s finances as well as upcoming projects.
“Shirley has helped restore the people’s trust, and the Council appreciates the way she stays on top of everything,” Garza said.
“Things are definitely a lot better than they used to be, and that’s the way government is supposed to work.
Since Holm has been so successful on an interim basis, is there a possibility of making her role more long-term?
“One might ask, ‘are you interested in being a full time city manager for the City of George West?’ and my answer is no.
“I compassionately believe that God will send us someone in the very near future that will be awesome for the City of George West.
“There are some long-term needs that the City of George West needs to fulfill in their infrastructure of the water system, waste water collection system, streets and overall enhancement of the community that I feel a dynamic manager could come in and find the resources beyond man power and make it all happen.”
For now, however, city residents can take comfort in knowing that Holm is dedicated to doing her best for them – even on an interim basis.
“In the meantime, I am happy to do as much as I can in the interim city manager position to keep the city moving forward and ensure people living and traveling in the City of George West a pleasant experience and blessing.”
