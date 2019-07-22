GEORGE WEST – Law enforcement officers, invited guests and community members gathered on Saturday, July 13, at the Live Oak County Justice Center for an unveiling of a granite marker to honor Patrick Randel, a Texas Department of Public Safety officer killed on Oct. 23, 1974.
Among those attending were Randel’s three children, Sheila, Mike and Doug, as well as Texas DPS Executive Director Steven McCraw.
A marker honoring Randel was originally placed at a park at the intersection of Interstate 37 and U.S. Highway 59, but road construction affected access to the site, and the marker was moved to a more prominent location. The work on the relocation and also the ceremony to unveil the marker at its new site were sponsored by the Live Oak County Historical Commission.
“We are honoring the life of DPS narcotics officer Randel who sacrificed his life to make the world a better place,” said Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff, who noted that the ceremony was a tribute to Randel’s life.
Live Oak County Sheriff Larry Busby, who was working as a reserve deputy for the county in 1974 and who began serving as sheriff on Jan. 1, 1981, read a roll call of law enforcement officers from several agencies attending the event, including the DPS, the George West Police Department, the Three Rivers Police Department and the sheriff’s office.
Historical commission chairman Ross Harris addressed Randel’s children during the ceremony.
“Each child has asked that their personal sacrifice not be the focus, but their father’s sacrifice in the line of duty,” Harris said.
“Be assured your father has not been forgotten in Live Oak County, and thank you for joining us.”
Don Metcalf of Katy, whose brother Richard began a program seeking to honor DPS officers killed in the line of duty, was also among those attending the ceremony. Don has continued the work his brother started since his brother’s death.
Col. McCraw, whose law enforcement career has included serving as a DPS trooper and narcotics agent, an FBI agent and a member of the Department of Homeland Security, has served as DPS director since 2009.
“I can’t tell you how great it is to come to George West and Live Oak County,” he said. “Six people thanked me for my service when I went to pay for gas. It is refreshing to be down in a place where people respect and understand the importance of people helping people and the sacrifice that comes with it.”
Turning to the Randels, he paid tribute to their family.
“Your father sacrificed, but you did as well,” McCraw said. “You’re an inspiration to us all and the family of a hero.
“God bless this county for what you’ve been willing to do to honor (Randel).”
He said those DPS officers such as Randel who have given their lives in service to the public “will forever be heroes of Texas.
“I appreciate the leadership of this county and the historical society for recognizing that this is an important event. God bless you, and God bless Texas.”
Sheila Randel then addressed those gathered for the ceremony and thanked those who worked to move the marker to a prominent location and to host the ceremony honoring her father.
“I want to express my sincere gratitude for the monument move coming to fruition,” she said. “The original location of the marker was quite surreal because it was where my father was actually killed. In moving the monument (to its current location), I am extremely pleased with the efforts of those involved. You had no idea the magnitude of what was about to be undertaken, but you didn’t see it as insurmountable.”
In referencing the dangers of serving in law enforcement, Sheila Randel told those gathered, “Dad said it was a dirty job but that somebody had to do it. Undercover officers have the same duties to protect the community from dangerous things that are going on that most people don’t even know are happening.”
She also thanked first responders — as well as law enforcement efforts — for their devotion in helping people without regard to self-concern.
“There is no truer definition of character than what we do when we know that no one is looking and you don’t care who gets the credit,” Sheila Randel said.
“Dad wanted to make a difference. Thank you for remembering Dad and for respecting him. We are forever family.”
Flags that were flown over the state Capitol in honor of Randel on June 30 — arranged by Texas Sen. Judith Zaffirini — were presented to each of Randel’s children.
“His sacrifice, selflessness and devotion to preserving public safety is an inspiration to current and future generations, and I was delighted to fly a flag in his honor,” Zaffirini said in a message to the Randels.
“My prayer is that the Lord will bless you and all Texas law enforcement officers and their families. ...”
County Judge Huff then read a proclamation honoring Randel and proclaiming July 13, 2019, as Patrick Randel Day in Live Oak County.
“There is no greater honor than to fight the good fight against suppression or anyone or anything that harms or threatens society,” Huff said.
“For those who continue to protect us from danger and evil in every form, as well as those who have given their lives in protecting us, we owe much.
“Memorials are our way of remembering someone who has gone above and beyond the call of duty and who have made a contribution that should never be forgotten.
“Memorials serve as a reminder many times that we too have responsibility to be upstanding, fight the good fight for each other and do our best to improve society, even if it means stopping the very thing that can lead to our detriment.”
Huff noted that Randel’s children were 14, 12 and 10 years old when he was killed.
“Randel’s life being taken in the performance of his duty affected not only his family and friends, but also the law enforcement community and beyond, and we gather here today to renew and rededicate ourselves to the honor that should be bestowed to the life and memory of this great public servant,” he said.
