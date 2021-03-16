Whether volunteering time, talent and resources to the Dobie West Performing Arts Theater or to George West Storyfest, Jim McGee was one of the Live Oak County residents known for giving back to the community, and he was recently honored with a star in the theater in recognition of his efforts.
McGee died Feb. 21, 2020, but was represented at the ceremony by his wife Bette, daughter Tracey McGee Arnott and son-in-law Randy Arnott, and granddaughter Sarah McGee.
“On Storyfest weekends he was a busy bee and got a lot done, and he did so much for Storyfest, for the theater and for the community,” said Glynis Strause, chairman of the Dobie West board of directors.
Mary Margaret Campbell, a former Storyfest director who worked with McGee for several years, talked about his valuable contributions.
“I was asked to talk about Jim McGee and I’m honored and more than pleased to do so,” Campbell said. “I was executive director of Storyfest for the last 10 years of its existence and had volunteered for four years prior to that. From the very first moment I knew Jim McGee was a valuable part of the organization. It wasn’t until I was assistant director that I knew what all he did for the organization.”
McGee was a part of Storyfest from its beginning in 1989, and he served as president of the organization for much of that time.
“He was not one of those people who was a performer, he wasn’t a speaker, he was a doer,” Campbell said. “He got things done. He knew every screw, every pipe, everything. We relied on him for 30 years to guide us. He knew Storyfest in and out and it was his passion. He lived Storyfest all year long. He always had a plan and it worked every time. I would beg to argue that Jim McGee was Storyfest. I loved him.”
Bette, McGee’s wife, said she appreciated the Dobie West Performing Arts Theater Board for recognizing her husband.
“I’m grateful,” she said. “He loved it and he loved the town (George West).”
In addition to Storyfest, the theater itself owes McGee for his vision in seeing potential for the building when it was a dilapidated mess, Strause said.
“He saw what a wonderful place this could be when it was a wreck,” Strause said. “He was one of the instigators of Storyfest buying this building, but he didn’t want Storyfest to run it. That’s how this theater got its start. He saw great things way before they were a reality.”
