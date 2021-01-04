Live Oak County residents and visitors gathered at four area cemeteries — Oakville, George West, Gussettville and St. George to honor those who have served their country in the military during the annual Wreaths Across America ceremony.
The event also serves as a reminder of freedom’s cost to younger generations who also may one day be called upon in defense of liberty, justice and equality, said Peggy Skoruppa, one of the event organizers for Live Oak County.
“Right now across the country we are gathered as one nation to remember, honor and teach,” Skoruppa said. “The freedom we enjoy today has not come without a price.”
Whether at Arlington National Cemetery or other cemeteries across the nation and Texas, and worldwide, people came together to pay tribute to those who have helped defend the country and to celebrate freedom.
“We have those here that gave their lives to keep us free,” Skoruppa said. “We shall not forget you. We shall remember.”
In addition to recognizing those who served in past years, the ceremony also paid tribute to people who are currently serving in the American military.
“We honor them and their families for their sacrifices they make every day to protect us from terrorism and hatred,” Skoruppa said. “Today, we show a united front of gratitude and respect as we remember the fallen.”
During the event, wreaths were placed in a central location representing the U.S. Army, Navy, Marines, Air Force, Coast Guard and prisoners of war and those missing in action.
People attending the ceremony also placed wreaths on the graves of veterans buried in the four cemeteries hosting the event.
American Legion Post 413 participated in some of the ceremonies, while Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 6119 participated in others.
Taps at some of the ceremonies was played by Rebecca Darling, who also sang the National Anthem at some locations. Blayne Houston sang the National Anthem at other locations, and Blake Fudge played Taps at some.
Glynis Strause, who also helped organize the Live Oak County event, said more than 2,200 cemeteries were taking part in the ceremonies.
“More than a million Americans are coming together to remember, honor and teach,” she said. “This nation is a shining beacon of freedom and liberty to the world.
“We thank those who gave their lives to protect our freedom.”
At each ceremony, the words of Ronald Reagan, the 40th president of the United States who served from 1981-1989, were read: “Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same, or one day we will spend our sunset years telling our children and our children’s children what it was once like in the United States where men were free.”
Strause asked that when people placed the wreaths on veterans’ graves, for them to say the names and branches of service of those who served.
“We are not decorating for Christmas; we are here to remember, and we remember not their deaths but their lives,” she said. “This is a symbol of appreciation from a grateful nation.”
•josborne@mysoutex.com•