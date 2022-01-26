The McMullen County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop that lead to the discovery of several undocumented immigrants.
On the morning of Tuesday, Jan. 11, McMullen County deputies stopped a vehicle in front of the Pilot Travel Center in Tilden. While asking the female driver questions related to the reason she was stopped, the deputy, according to the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office, quickly discerned that she was giving falsified information.
According to officials, after further investigation, the deputy discovered that the driver had a history of human smuggling. It was then discovered that the driver was suspected of picking up a load of undocumented immigrants from a motel in Freer and was headed to a Budget Inn in San Antonio, to await further instruction.
The driver was then arrested on two counts of smuggling and taken into custody. Freer Border Patrol took possession of the undocumented immigrants for processing, and will return them to Mexico.
According to a statement released by the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office on the incident, their deputies are trained to practice the skill of roadside interdiction daily while working the highways.
“Deputies collectively have thousands of hours of training and many years of experience in bringing the criminal element to justice,” the statement concluded.
