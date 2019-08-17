THREE RIVERS – A multiple vehicle accident on Interstate 37 north of Three Rivers on about 4:15 a.m. Aug. 7 resulted in one fatality.
The accident involved seven vehicles, including two 18-wheelers and a camper. Ahmed Hamid Mousa, 33, of Helotes, was prounced dead at the scene.
Another victim, Jose Dejesus Contreras, 55 of Brownsville, was airlifted to University Hospital in San Antonio for medical treatment.
Multiple agencies responded to the accident, including Three Rivers and Whitsett fire departments, Arcadian EMS, AirLife, the Department of Public Safety and LOC Justice of the Peace Robert Baker.