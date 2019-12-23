George West – George West Independent School District receives a rating of “A” for “Superior Achievement” under the Texas’ School FIRST financial accountability rating system for the 17th year in a row.
The “Superior Achievement” rating is the state’s highest, demonstrating the quality of George West ISD’s financial management and reporting system.
The School FIRST (Financial Accountability Rating System of Texas), a financial accountability system for Texas school districts was developed by the Texas Education Agency in response to Senate Bill 875 of the 76th Texas Legislature in 1999 and amendments under House Bill 5, 83rd Texas Legislature, Regular Session, 2013.
The primary goal of School FIRST is to achieve quality performance in the management of school districts’ financial resources, a goal made more significant due to the complexity of accounting associated with Texas’ school finance system.
“We are pleased with George West ISD’s School FIRST rating,” said George West ISD Superintendent Jim Rosebrock.
“This rating shows that our district is making the most of our taxpayers’ dollars. This rating shows that George West’s schools are accountable not only for student learning, but also for achieving these results cost-effectively and efficiently.”
The Texas Education Agency assigned one of four financial accountability ratings to Texas school districts, with the highest being “A” for “Superior Achievement,” followed by “B” for “Above-Standard Achievement,” “C” for “Standard Achievement” and “F” for “Substandard Achievement.”