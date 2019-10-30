Homero Hinojosa Garcia failed to report to a Federal Prison Camp at Three Rivers on Thursday, Oct. 24.
As such, he was placed on escape status. He had departed from a Federal Prison Camp located in Yankton, South Dakota, on Tuesday, Oct. 22.
Garcia is a 50-year-old, white male of Hispanic ethnicity. He is 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighs 220 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes. He also has a scar on his right wrist.
The U.S. Marshals Service and other law enforcement agencies were immediately notified when Garcia was placed on escape status.
Anyone with information about this individual should contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 606-864-6993 or your local law enforcement agency.
Garcia was sentenced in the Southern District of Texas to 405 months for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute in excess of five kilograms of cocaine and money laundering. He had a projected release date of July 27, 2024.
The Federal Prison Camp at Yankton is a minimum security facility that houses approximately 485 male offenders.
Additional information about the Federal Bureau of Prisons can be found at www.bop.gov.