Two inmates from the Federal Correctional Institute at Three Rivers walked away from the facility and were being sought by law enforcement officers.
According to a press release issued by the Federal Bureau of Prisons, on July 4, about 2:20 a.m., inmates Arturo Campos-Zamora and Christopher Salazar were discovered missing from the satellite camp adjacent to the prison.
Later that same day, Salazar self-surrendered back to the camp, according to an email update sent by Rhonda Domas, the FCI’s executive assistant.
Campos-Zamora remains at large as of press time. He is a 57-year-old white male with black hair, brown eyes, and is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighs approximately 152 pounds.
The release indicated that the United States Marshals Service, Federal Bureau of Investigation, and other law enforcement agencies were notified. An internal investigation was also initiated.
Anyone with information about Campos-Zamora should contact the United States Marshals Service at (361) 888-3154.
Campos-Zamora was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to 180-month sentence for conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
Salazar was sentenced in the Western District of Texas to 120-month sentence for conspiracy with intent to distribute methamphetamine.
The satellite camp at Three Rivers is a minimum security facility adjacent to FCI Three Rivers that currently houses 176 male offenders.
