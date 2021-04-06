For the first time in 14 months, The Progress no longer shares inside content with the Karnes Countywide — which means there will be a greater emphasis on stories in Live Oak and McMullen counties. Of course, that’s the whole reason that The Progress started 48 years ago.
We are excited about the change to separate publications. We began a step in that direction in March with the addition of a reporter, Pink Rivera, and we are also looking to bolster coverage of school and community news. These are the kinds of positive developments that are definitely exciting in the news business.
At a time when many communities have lost local newspapers, we believe having the opportunity to shine the spotlight on our communities remains important. From Swinney Switch to Whitsett and Goynes Junction to Clegg and Tilden and all points in-between, we hope that you will help us spread the word — we are proud to be your local newspaper.
After the heavy toll that COVID-19 took on many of our local businesses and communities in 2020 and early into 2021, things are starting to turn around. We are already seeing evidence of that in the return of many area events and festivals which were canceled or significantly scaled down over the past 15 months. While returning to the kind of prosperity that our area enjoyed pre-COVID-19 won’t be an overnight process, the momentum is underway.
One longtime local resident told me recently that it seemed in some ways that our local communities were set back 15 to 20 years, to a time before the oil boom in our region changed everything, by the challenges of 2020. While some areas were hit harder than others, people pulled together — and continue to do so — to make the best of things.
There are a lot of great things happening in our area, and it’s a blessing to have the opportunity to share the good news with you and to reflect on the potential for the future. There are always challenges we face as an inevitable part of life, but facing them together as a community makes us stronger.
This is a wonderful area for people to live, work and enjoy recreation, and it’s been our privilege to shine a spotlight on the people, places and possibilities that make Live Oak and McMullen counties special. That’s definitely something we look forward to continuing to share with you.
