Challenges stemming from the border crisis have stretched McMullen County’s resources, but local leaders and the McMullen County Sheriff’s Office are doing whatever they can to keep the community safe, McMullen County Judge James Teal told those attending a recent local emergency planning committee meeting.
“The state of Texas has had to take action because of the crisis on the border, which is coming inland,” Teal said. “The Sheriff (Bubba Shelton) has been inundated with different aspects of this. Our sheriff’s office has a lot of overtime (in dealing with the crisis) and a lot of folks have been caught coming through our county illegally, and the people smuggling them.
“A disaster has been declared because the sheriff’s office is having to do a lot of work that federal agents have been told not to do. There is a special session (of Texas Legislature) planned for July 8 to allot money. We’re on board and fully support the governor (Greg Abbott).”
Teal said many of those responsible for much of the current crisis have long standing criminal connections.
“This illegal activity has involved lots of people with long criminal rap sheets,” he said. “It’s the people who are coming across and doing it the right way that we want in the area. But there has been a 1,400% increase in illegal alien detainees in May, and we are on track for that for June, as well. We’ve had everything from people in twos or threes to 18-wheelers full.
“We are seeing a lot of gang members come across and not as many women and children. There are military age men who are well groomed and not your typical immigrants. It’s happening seven days a week, 24 hours a day, and the federal government is not here to deal with this.”
Three of those involved in the smuggling operations recently arrested include “three young men from Austin and Weatherford, the oldest of whom was born in 2002,” Teal said.
“They are being recruited on social media and are told they can make $3,000 for driving (undocumented immigrants across),” Sheriff Shelton said.
“The sheriff has done a very good job of keeping his men on duty and keeping them rested as much as he can,” Teal said.
“It’s been crazy before but not like this,” Shelton said.
“My heart goes out to those in surrounding counties dealing with some very difficult situations as well,” Teal said.
•josborne@mysoutex.com•