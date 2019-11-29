John Walker joins GW City Council

GEORGE WEST – The George West City Council is back to full strength after John Walker was named to fill the post of City Council Place 4 during a meeting on Nov. 18.
Walker, the owner of Desert Flower Realty, filled a vacancy that was created when Rindle Wilson resigned in October.
“I’ve been a citizen of Live Oak County for a while, and living in George West for a little over a year,” Walker said..
“I feel that people living in our community need to serve the community, and I always refer to George West as one of the best kept secrets in Texas.”
Walker said he is pleased with the improvements the city has made in the past year.
“I’m real pleased with the direction the city is going in,” he said. “Since I’ve been paying attention, the city has never been in better condition as far as finances and morale.
“I stop short at infrastructure. That is one area we can make improvements in.”
Walker said he is most proud of his 13 years of service with the George West Independent School District Board of Trustees.
“I’ve never been surrounded by so many quality people when I was working with the school board,” he said.
Walker has also served on the Live Oak County Appraisal Board and the child welfare board.