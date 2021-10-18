For as long as he can remember, helping others and doing the best he could for his family and his community have been top priorities for James Liska, and that has motivated him to seek election as Live Oak County judge upon the retirement of current County Judge Jim Huff.
Liska, who is a senior property tax consultant and previously worked for the Live Oak County Appraisal District, said his dedication to helping others is what led him to run for county judge.
“I have always wanted to be a public servant as my family taught me at an early age the importance of serving God, family and country,” he said. “Living in Live Oak County for my whole life I have strived to do exactly that – serve.
“Whether it be when I am serving my church, (organizing) benefit barbecues and auctions, serving three terms as mayor of Three Rivers or serving as a member of the George West Education Foundation, I always have tried to give back to my community and fellow citizens of Live Oak County.
“Being Live Oak County judge I feel I would have the opportunity to continue serving the area and the people of the great county where I choose to raise my family.”
He said protecting local citizens will be a top priority, ensuring that the sheriff’s office, fire departments and first responders have the resources they need, as well as making sound financial decisions on the county’s behalf.
After graduating from Three Rivers High School in 1997, Liska earned a bachelor’s in business administration in finance in 2001 from Southwest Texas State. He and his wife Shelley have three children attending school in George West: Heidi, 10, Hunter, 8, and Hank, 4.
“Although I went to school in San Marcos, I never really left Live Oak County,” he said. “I came home on weekends and worked on my grandfather’s (Hilbert Kopplin’s) ranch. That helped me pay my way through college.”
Kopplin served as a Live Oak County commissioner for 32 years, and helped to instill a strong work ethic and sense of duty in Liska.
“I remember sitting on his lap at commissioners court meetings when I was 4 years old, and he taught me how to drive a tractor when I was 8 years old,” Liska said. “He taught me how to keep the rows straight, and I stayed out working all day.”
Liska said he has always felt a motivation to be involved in helping improve his community.
“I’ve never been afraid to stand up and lead or to serve,” he said. “If you have God by your side helping you make sound decisions along with people who give you good advice, that makes all the difference.
“My approach is to work with others to get things done. In all the organizations I’ve been in, it’s all about the people and making things successful. Live Oak County has so many good elected officials, and I’ve been fortunate to work with them. God has blessed us with so much, so it’s important to help others.”
