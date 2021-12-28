George West ISD was placed on lockdown on Thursday, Dec. 16, after the George West Police Department was notified of a threat made by a former student.
According to a statement released by George West Police Chief David Perkins, a decision was made by the school to implement a “modified lockdown for precautionary reasons,” at the same time the police department identified the suspect and located his whereabouts.
“While we determined he was not in the general vicinity of the school, both the school district and our department agreed to maintain the modified lockdown in place until we could get a warrant and take the suspect into custody and, thus, alleviate the threat,” Perkins said in the statement.
An arrest warrant was then issued for a 14-year-old male juvenile residing in Jim Wells County, based on probable cause. The suspect was quickly detained and transported to the San Patricio County Juvenile Detention Center with a charge of false alarm or report, which is a state jail felony.
“The charge relates to a threat of a past, present, or future bombing, fire, offense, or other emergency that he knows is false or baseless being made and would cause action by an official agency organized to deal with emergencies and the location was a public primary or secondary school,” Perkins explained. “The other (possible) charge of terroristic threat would apply as well but is a misdemeanor while the charge we went with is a felony.”
Perkins continued, “I want this to be a message that GWPD takes threats made to harm others seriously and there are consequences for making those threats, whether they be false, with no intention of following through, or real with every intention of following through.
“Things said in anger at the time is not a defense to this offense. If a terroristic threat or false report or alarm is made, GWPD will take all avenues to investigate and, if probable cause is found, make arrests for these types of situations, in order to facilitate a safe environment for the youth of our city and county.”
Perkins went on to say that this incident should be used as a reminder that bullying is a slippery slope, that could lead to such situations.
“...bullying someone, making insulting comments, etc. could lead to these types of situations as well,” Perkins said. “If you do not have something positive to say, then don’t say it. These types of situations may be avoided if you take the higher road.”
Perkins then encouraged parents to continue to reinforce this knowledge with their children, in an effort to avert such incidents in the future, concluding, “We can only be successful if we have a solid partnership between law enforcement-educators-parents-community.”
