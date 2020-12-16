Leah Kolb
© Jeff Wasserman

Leah Kolb passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at Hilltop Village Nursing home in Kerrville, Texas. Leah was born October 8, 1926, in the Rio Grande Valley. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Leah is survived by her son’s Thomas James and Donald James, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a great friend to everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.

