Leah Kolb passed away Monday, December 14, 2020, at Hilltop Village Nursing home in Kerrville, Texas. Leah was born October 8, 1926, in the Rio Grande Valley. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Leah is survived by her son’s Thomas James and Donald James, her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was a great friend to everyone she met. She will be greatly missed.
