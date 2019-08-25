Learning Lounge is unveiled at George West Primary

GEORGE WEST – Thanks to the vision of new George West Primary School Principal Christina Cortez, funding from the George West Education and the efforts of several volunteers, a new Learning Lounge made its debut just in time for the start of the 2019-2020 school year.
The Learning Lounge replaces a teachers lounge that Cortez said wasn’t an optimum use of the space. The newly redesigned room will be a multipurpose facility.
“We will be able to use if for small group instruction as well as a place for teachers to eat and workspace for aides,” she said.
School board Vice President Cosme Arciba is credited with helping the vision become a reality.
“Cosme Arciba worked here countless hours and did a lot to make this happen,” Cortez said.
Arciba said he also received help from his brother, Robert Arciba, and his wife, fourth grade teacher Joann Arciba, in completing the project.
Pawlik Supply donated lumber for the lounge.
“I had thought of this idea before I came here, while I was still in San Antonio, said Cortez. “I wanted to provide a space that would be better for our teachers and aides, and we love the way it turned out.”
Members of the GWEF attended a reception party the day before classes started, along with Superintendent Jim Rosebrock, school board members Arciba, Kathy Likens and Mackey Alvarez and GWISD staff.
A list of grants awarded by the foundation can be found at gweducationfoundation.org.
Flex funds are also available for projects which are time-sensitive and make not conform to the foundation’s usual grant award schedule in the spring.
Those grants can provide funding of up to $3,000 for the first semester and are replenished with another $3,000 for the second semester.
Cortez said she hopes GWEF will also help provide funding for new clubs which she hopes to begin on campus.
“We will have a culinary arts club, scrapbooking and drama — lot’s of cool clubs, so we hope you’ll fund them,” she told GWEF representatives.
Judging from the enthusiastic response to the Learning Lounge, the GWEF and primary school partnership appears to be strong start this school year.
