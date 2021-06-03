Legion honors man for 51 years service

More than half a century ago, Joe Crawford of Three Rivers joined the American Legion, an organization he still proudly participates in today.
On May 18, Crawford was recognized for 50 years of service to the Legion. He actually has 51 years of service – the award ceremony honoring him had to be delayed from 2020 because of COVID-19 concerns.
When Crawford joined the American Legion, he said there were still several World War I veterans active with the organization – America’s involvement in that war was in 1917 and 1918. He credited those World War I members for laying the foundation for the organization that exists today.
“They were the ones that built this post back in 1919, as near as we can tell,” he said, noting that many of the records from that time are no longer available. “They got things started and it’s important to remember them.”
While Crawford served in the United States Air Force for six years during the Vietnam era, he never left the United States during that time.
“I was 24 years old when I joined the Legion,” he said. “Although I served during Vietnam I never went overseas. I was fortunate to work on a lot of different airplanes, to meet a lot of people and to see a lot of different things.
“It’s been an honor serving as a member of the Legion, and I hope to be able to serve maybe another 20 years.”
Crawford said the fellowship of working with and helping other veterans are some of the things he has enjoyed most about his longtime service.
“In the Legion we say, ‘God and country,’ but I think there’s a third thing that needs to be added and that’s family and friends,” he said. “The type of friends you make as a member of the Legion, with other veterans organizations and with the (women’s auxiliary) make it really special.
“I treasure being able to be with you,” he told those gathered at the Legion hall – God bless all of you.”
Crawford also thanked his wife for all she has done over the years.
“My beautiful wife Linda has been with me for 54 years and beside me this whole time,” he said.
While Crawford was the only member present with more than 50 years service,Chester Vogues, with more than 60 years service who now resides in San Marcos’ was also honored. Three members who are now deceased were also recognized, including T.C. McGriff and George Yendrey, both with more than 60 years of service, and William Wieding, with 50 years service.
