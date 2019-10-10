The Live Oak County 4-H County Council will have a bake sale fundraiser and One Day 4-H promotional event in celebration of National 4-H Week from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Oct. 12, at Tractor Supply Company in George West.
Fun activities will take place throughout the morning for youth in kindergarten through high school who are interested in 4-H.
Everyone is invited to come celebrate 4-H and learn about the many projects and opportunities that are available through the Live Oak County 4-H program.