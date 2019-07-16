The Live Oak County 4-H County Camp program will be held July 24-25 at Brush Country Cowboy Church, located at the corner of County Road 381 and Interstate 37 Southbound Access Road.
All Live Oak County youth enrolled in grades 1-12 can enjoy the fun games and activities from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. each day.
Those attending should wear comfortable clothing.
RSVP to the Live Oak County Extension Office at 361-449-1703 by July 15.
4-H officers
The Live Oak County 4-H Council met at the First United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall in George West on May 30 to elect its 2019-2020 board of executive officers. Those elected were:
• President Kolter Hughes
• First Vice President Sadie Deeselle
• Second Vice President Caitlyn Wientjes
• Third Vice President Kyndal Kopplin
• Secretary McKenzie Retzloff
• Treasurer Taten Kopplin
• Reporter Matthew VanWay
• Public Relations Chairperson Jenna Lee
• Health and Safety Officer Remington Baker
• Council Delegate Shelby Slavinski
• Council Delegate Maegan Retzloff
• Alternate Delegate John Ross Baker
• Alternate Delegate Saeleigh DuBose
• Parliamentarian Bryce Favor.
These 4-H youth leaders represent each of the 4-H clubs in Live Oak County and look forward to providing a quality 4-H program in 2019-2020.
Any Live Oak County youth enrolled in kindergarten through second grade who is interested in joining the Young Feeders program and any Live Oak County youth enrolled in third through 12th grade who is interested in joining the 4-H program can contact the Live Oak County Extension Offce at 361-449-1703 for more information.