The Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office reported the following recent arrests:
• Joe R. Ybarra, 29, of Three Rivers, was arrested Jan. 9 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (≥ 4 grams, < 200 grams). He remains in custody.
• Erik A. Perez, 37, of Corpus Christi, was arrested Jan. 9 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction/suspicion without final resolution (MB) and displaying ficticious motor vehicle registration. Bond was $1,500, and he was released Jan. 10.
• Daniel J. Cruz, 43, of San Antonio was arrested Jan. 9 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (< 1 gram). Bond was $25,000, and he was released Jan. 10.
• Jesus E. Navarro, 43, of Laredo, was arrested Jan. 10 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction or without financial responsibility. Bond was $2,500, and he was released Jan. 12.
• Guillermo Y. Garcia IV, 29, of George West, was arrested Jan. 13 on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces). Bond was $2,500, and he was released Jan. 14.
• Joseph B. Grimes, 32, of Pascagoula, Mississippi, was arrested Jan. 14 on a charge of hunting without landowners consent. Bond was $15,000, and he was released Jan. 14.
• Sovida Ramirez, 38, of Three Rivers, was arrested Jan. 14 on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, Penalty Group 1 (< 1 gram) and a warrant for tampering/fabricating physical evidence with the intent to impair. Bond was $55,000 total, and sheremains in custody.
• Christin A. Lopez, 26, of Houston, was arrested Jan. 14 on a charge of possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces). Bond was $1,750, and he remains in custody.
• Paul Segura, 34, of Tilden, was arrested Jan. 14 on a warrant for disorderly conduct, discharge/display firearm. Bond was $75,000, and he remains in custody.
• Antonio Jimenez, 41, of Mathis, was arrested Jan. 14 on a warrant for criminal nonsupport and theft of property (≥$750, <$2,500). No bond was given, and he remains in custody.
• Samuel M. Rodio II, 48, of Corpus Christi, was arrested Jan. 14 on a warrant for misappropriation of trust fund (≥$500)/defraud and theft of service (≥$100, <$750). No bond was given, and he remains in custody.
• Maryangel N. Gonzalez, 36, of Houston, was arrested Jan. 14 on a charge of public intoxication. Bond was $500, and she was released Jan. 15.
• Alicia A. Cantu, 42, of Donna, was arrested Jan. 15 on a charge of DWI (BAC ≥ 0.15). Bond was $4,000, and she was released Jan. 15.
• Traeion Jackstevenson, 22, of San Antonio was arrested Jan. 15 on a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon and possession of marijuana (< 2 ounces). No bond was given, and he remains in custody.
• Jose C. Sanchez, 28, of George West, was arrested Jan. 15 on a charge of assault causing bodily injury to a family member. No bond was given, and he remains in custody.
• Zoe Coretz, 21, of Corpus Christi, was arrested Jan. 15 on a charge of driving while license invalid with previous conviction, suspension or without financial responsibility. No bond was given, and she remains in custody.
• Ethan Koonce, 21, of Charlotte, was arrested Jan. 16 on a charge of reckless driving. No bond was given, and he remains in custody.