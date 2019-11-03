GEORGE WEST –Addressing concerns with climate control at the Live Oak County Justice Center and repairs at the EMS/sheriff’s office building in Lagarto topped the agenda of the Live Oak County Commissioners Cort during their Oct. 25 meeting.
“One of the chillers for the sheriff’s office and county jail needs to be replaced, and these are very expensive,” said Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff. “It has been in place for 10 years, and that’s the expected life of these types of units.
“We received three bids (for a new chiller) ranging from $150,000 to $170,000, and commissioners tabled the item. This will allow our engineer to review the specifications to make sure we purchase what we need.”
Repair work on the Lagarto Emergency Medical Services station, which also provides space for the Live Oak County Sheriff’s Office was discussed, and the item was tabled for further review, Huff said.
One question asked was whether overnight tent camping is allowed in Live Oak County Park, located off Airport Road not far from the county airport.
“We are going back to look at our agreement with Texas Parks and Wildlife and will visit with them about that,” Huff said.
The county also will plan to hire a full-time position with the Live Oak County Helth Department.
The commissioners also adopted a resolution related to an Operation Stonegarden grant that will allow additional income for sheriff’s office deputies to help provide additional manpower in patrolling to find and detain undocumented immigrants.
In other action, the commissioners court “gave its final stamp of approval” to the 2019 tax roll information which was provided by the Live Oak County Appraisal District.
