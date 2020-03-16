The Live Oak County Commissioners Court issued a declaration of public health emergency at their Monday, March 16 meeting.
"Wheas Live Oak County on the 16th day of March 2020 is facing the possible threat of widespread cases of Coronavirus COVID-19, and
Whereas, I, Jim Huff, Live Oak County judge has determined extraordinary measures must be taken to ensure the safety, promote the health and well-bing of people and to protect the citizens of Live Oak County,
Now therefore be it proclaimed by Judge Jim Huff of Live Oak County
1. That a local State of Emergency is hereby declared for Live Oak County pursuant to Chapter 418 of the Texas Government Code.
2. Pursuant to Chapter 418 of the Government Code, the state of emergency shall continue for a period of note more than 30 days from the date of this declaration unless continued or renewed by the Commissioners Court or judge of Live Oak County.
3. Pursuant to Chapter 418 of the Government Code, this declaration of a local state of emergency shall be given prompt and general publicity and shall be filed promptly with the county clerk.
4. Pursuant to Chapter 418 of the Government Code, this declaration of a local state of emergency activates the emergency management plan as adopted by Live Oak County through the inter jurisdictional agreement between the city of George West, the city of Three Rivers and Live Oak County.
5. That this proclamation shall take effect immediately from and after its issuance.