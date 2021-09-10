Upcoming Live Oak County events as detailed in the recent Live Oak County Forum:
Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre
• Sweet Dreams of Patsy, starring Patsy Torres at 7 p.m. Sept. 25. Cost is $30.
• Michael Twitty at 7 p.m. Oct. 16. Cost is $30.
• Day of Stories, Nov. 6 from 1-6 p.m. The event will feature Bernadette Nason and Kim Lehman, professional storytellers, local tellers and the theater is seeking children to tell their own stories. The event is free. Call 361-436-1098 for more information.
• Dion Pride, 7 p.m. Nov. 13. Cost is $30.
Dobie Dichos
• Friday, Nov. 5, meal at 6 p.m. at Historic Oakville Jail. This event will highlight the works of author and folklorist J. Frank Dobie.
City of George West Pat Clifton, City Council member
• Nov. 2 is the election for the city propositions.
George West Chamber of Commerce
• November will feature a three-day vendor show at the coliseum Nov. 4, 5, 6 at the Live Oak County Coliseum from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. A total of 35 vendors have expressed an interest. The will be no charge to attend.
Food booths and trucks will be available. Contact George West Chamber of Commerce for Brush Country Market Days.
• Brush Country Big Buck Contest will be restart for 2022 hunting season.
• Farmer’s Market will Sept. 18 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce
• Holiday Expo will be held Oct. 16 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Gurwitz Center.
Vendor’s cost is $25 for a booth. They are looking for additional booths. Call Sharon Bruce at 361-436-2231 or Courtney Hutchinson 830-400-2903 to register.
Education to Employment Partners, Janet Cunningham
• Coastal Compass is going strong with education and career information. Advisers have been placed in schools to help them plan their college and career experience. They help with raising FAFSA completion rates, advising students.
Ready for College and Career Conference will be in November. They have 30 in the Emerging Professionals High School Internship program now.
American Legion Hall in Three Rivers
• The American Legion Hall is open and available to rent for $250 which includes clean up. Contact Rosendo Pena at 361-563-4273 for more information.
Live Oak County Historical Commission
• Live Oak County Courthouse Centennial Celebration will be Saturday, Dec. 4, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on the Live Oak County Courthouse Square.
The Live Oak County Historical Commission is producing this event and needs volunteers to assist with various aspects of the celebration.
Contact Mary Margaret Campbell at 361-319-3067 or the George West Chamber of Commerce at 361-449-2033.