Live Oak County Forum meets on the third Friday of each month at 8 a.m. at the George West Dairy Queen (even months) or the Three Rivers Chamber of Commerce (odd months). All organizations are welcome to attend and report.
The following organizations were represented at the event:
Live Oak County Historical Commission, Mary Margaret Campbell
• The Live Oak County Courthouse historical marker is in its last stages and the celebration should be late this fall.
Dobie Dichos, Mary Margaret Campbell
• The annual Dobie Dichos celebration will be Nov. 5 at the square in Oakville.
Tickets may be purchased online at https://www.dobiedichos.com
Cost is $20 for adults and $10 for children under 12.
The lineup includes Ken Roberts, W.F. Strong, Bernadette Nason, Tim Tingle and Mickey Mendez.
Live Oak Historic Foundation, Ray Harris
Information from community meeting has been gathered and reviewed.
• Bylaws and Articles of Incorporation for a 501 C 3 are being reviewed.
• Organizing committee is being formed.
ConocoPhillips Glynis Holm Strause
Grants from ConocoPhillips for 501 C 3 organizations, educational institutions, and government related institutions are due July 31.
For more information call 361-318-0781
George West Cemetery Assocation
• For burial reservations call Robin McKinney at 361-492-9301.
• The historical marker is in its final stages and a dedication will be held in late 2021.
• New trash cans have been installed.
• Mowing is done monthly.
• Thanks to Commissioner Emilio Garza for road upgrades and tree removal.
• New pipes and faucets have been installed in the older part of the cemetery.
• A new section will be platted and open in 2022.
• Any work needed on headstones is the responsibility of the family.
Dobie West Performing Arts Theatre, Glynis Holm Strause
• Free movies on Wednesday at 2 p.m. featuring the Marvel Captain America series. Popcorn and drink cost $3
• July 17, Vintage Movie “Cat Ballou” 7 p.m. Free/Popcorn and drink $3
• Aug. 27, 28, 29, the play “Honky Tonk Hissy Fit” will be presented at 7 p.m. Aug. 27-28 and 3 p.m. Aug. 29, $10
• Sept. 18, Vintage Move Rudy 7 p.m. Free/Popcorn and drink, $3
• Sept. 25 Patsy Torres and the Cactus Band as Patsy Cline, $25.
• Oct. 16, Legends of Country Music with Dean Miller at 7 p.m., $25.
• Oct. 23 Vintage Movie “Wait Until Dark” at 7 p.m. Free/Popcorn and drink, $3.
• Nov. 6 A Day of Stories, 1-7 p.m. featuring Bernadette Nason and Kim Lehman. Looking for local teller and children tellers.
• Nov. 13 Legends of Country Music with Dion Pride at 7 p.m. $25.
• Dec. 18 Vintage Movie “Scrooge” (1970) at 6 p.m. Free/Popcorn and drink, $3.