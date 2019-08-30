GEORGE WEST — The Live Oak County Commissioners Court enacted a burn ban during a meeting on Friday, Aug. 30.
According to a statement issued by Live Oak County Judge Jim Huff, “The Commissioners Court finds that circumstances present in all or part of the unincorporated area of the county create a public safety hazard that would be exacerbated by outdoor burning.
“It is hereby ordered by the Commissioners Court of Live Oak County that all outdoor burning is prohibited in Live Oak County for 90 days from the date of adoption of this order, unless the restrictions are terminated earlier based on a determination made by the Texas Forest Services or this court.”
The order does not prohibit outdoor burning activities related to public health and safety that are authorized by the Texas Natural Resource Commission for:
• Firefighter training
• Public utility, natural gas pipeline or mining operations
• Planting or harvesting of crops
• Burns that are conducted by a prescribed burn manager certified under the Natural Resources Code and meets the standards of that code
• Those exemptions do not apply and no burning shall be allowed if a governor’s pr presidential declaration of an emergency or disaster for fire becomes in effect for Live Oak County.
A violation of the burn ban order is a Class C misdemeanor punishable by a fine of up to $500.