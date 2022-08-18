More than 25,000 Coastal Bend students will start school with the supplies they need thanks to Operation Supply Our Students (SOS), an initiative spearheaded by United Way of the Coastal Bend in partnership with H-E-B and KRIS Communications.
The initiative, now in its 32nd year, provides basic school supplies to students in Bee, Brooks, Duval, Jim Wells, Live Oak, Kenedy, Kleberg, Nueces, Refugio and San Patricio counties.
George West and Three Rivers ISDs were among the 43 public school districts that received supplies through this year’s Operation SOS.
Once received, administrators within each school district work to ensure that the school supplies go to students with the greatest need.
“With increased costs and supply chain issues, many students and their families are struggling.
“By providing school supplies, students won’t have to worry about whether they have enough pencils and paper and can focus on their education,” said Libby Averyt, President and CEO of United Way of the Coastal Bend.
In addition to partners H-E-B and KRIS Communications, United Way of the Coastal Bend would also like to thank 1st Community Bank in Portland, Catherine Hilliard at HMG Law Firm, First State Bank of Texas - Three Rivers, Kenedy Memorial Foundation, Nueces Electric Cooperative (NEC), NuStar Energy, Sames Ford, The Selena Foundation and Valero Corpus Christi Refineries for their support for this year’s Operation SOS.
Those wishing to support Operation SOS can continue to do so through Aug. 16. Donations can be made online at www.uwcb.org or by texting “SOS” 91999.
Donations can also be made when shopping in-store or online at H-E-B. One hundred percent of the funds donated to Operation SOS go toward the wholesale purchase of basic school supplies.
Information submitted by Brenda Davis, Communication Director for UWCB